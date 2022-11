Not Available

A psychedelic agent discovers her Third Eye: a rollicking romp of antics between two secret agents colleagues. Only seemingly a low profile appointment. Half backroom and hail-fellow-well-met, half acutely yet inconspicuously earnest, almost solemn. After all it is matter of nothing less than briefing latest instructions concerning an untrained new approach to the missions, where the agents have to quickly master esoteric techniques for improving their insight abilities.