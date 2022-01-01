Miles Davis: Live at Montreux 1991

Not Available

This concert from July 8th, 1991 was the last of Miles Davis many appearances at the Montreux Jazz Festival and took place only a few months before his death. Despite a defiant never look back philosophy, Miles was persuaded by Quincy Jones and Claude Nobs to take part in this tribute to his great friend Gil Evans, who had passed away in 1988. This truly unique concert was an historical event and a musical triumph, thankfully captured here for posterity. Miles Davis was a giant of 20th century music and this concert is as much a tribute to him as it is to the late Gil Evans.