Not Available

In an isolated bunker, the army plans an experiment of a new kind. In order to test the resistance of their troops, they’re going to force soldiers to live totally cut off from the rest of the world for 90 days. Aware of the difficulties that such a situation may create, they decide to appoint Colonel Brandi as head of the project. In spite of her sexy look, she perfectly knows how to hide her sensitivity and repress her desires under the rank imposed by her uniform.