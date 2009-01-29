The story of California's first openly gay elected official, Harvey Milk, who became an outspoken agent for change, seeking equal rights and opportunities for all. His great love for the city and its people brought him backing from young and old, straight and gay, alike – at a time when prejudice and violence against gays was openly accepted as the norm.
|Sean Penn
|Harvey Milk
|Emile Hirsch
|Cleve Jones
|James Franco
|Scott Smith
|Josh Brolin
|Dan White
|Diego Luna
|Jack Lira
|Alison Pill
|Anne Kronenberg
View Full Cast >