2024

Miller's Girl

  • Drama

Director

Jade Halley Bartlett

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 26th, 2024

Studio

Point Grey Pictures

A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.

Cast

Jenna OrtegaCairo Sweet
Martin FreemanJonathan Miller
Gideon AdlonWinnie Black
Bashir SalahuddinBoris Fillmore
Dagmara DominczykBeatrice Miller
Christine AdamsJoyce Manner

