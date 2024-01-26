Miller's Girl

A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.
|Jenna Ortega
|Cairo Sweet
|Martin Freeman
|Jonathan Miller
|Gideon Adlon
|Winnie Black
|Bashir Salahuddin
|Boris Fillmore
|Dagmara Dominczyk
|Beatrice Miller
|Christine Adams
|Joyce Manner
