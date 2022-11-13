Millions (and Millions) of Memories

Not Available

Foster Wallace already proved in one of his books that narrating a tourist cruise can be much less bland than it seems if we apply a sufficient dose of playfulness. Something similar is achieved by Laura Rius and Carlos Solano in this unusual film, a subtle vindication of the pleasure of storytelling, which transcends not only the banality of its setting, but also the premises of a story that is presented as a documentary and then let itself be carried away by much more unpredictable currents.