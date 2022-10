Not Available

Comedian, writer and actor, whose stand-up is full of surrealism, nonsense and sharp wit. Milton Jones style is a quick-fire barrage of one-liners delivered with a goggle-eyed stare. He has performed regularly for Radio 4 and his three series of 'The Very World Of Milton Jones' won a Sony Radio Award. He was the winner of the Perrier Best Newcomer Award in 1996, and was subsequently nominated for