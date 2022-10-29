Minha Mãe é Uma Peça 2

Dona Hermínia is back, but now rich and famous since she is the host of her own successful TV show. However, the overprotective character will have to deal with her children's departures, as Marcelina and Juliano decide to move out. In counterpart, she will welcome, as a visitor, her sister Lúcia Helena, who's been living in New York.
|Rodrigo Pandolfo
|Juliano
|Patrícia Travassos
|Lúcia Helena
|Alexandra Richter
|Iesa
|Herson Capri
|Carlos Alberto
|Suely Franco
|Tia Zélia
|Bruno Bebianno
|Garib
