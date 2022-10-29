Not Available

Minha Mãe é Uma Peça 2

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Migdal Filmes

Dona Hermínia is back, but now rich and famous since she is the host of her own successful TV show. However, the overprotective character will have to deal with her children's departures, as Marcelina and Juliano decide to move out. In counterpart, she will welcome, as a visitor, her sister Lúcia Helena, who's been living in New York.

Cast

Rodrigo PandolfoJuliano
Patrícia TravassosLúcia Helena
Alexandra RichterIesa
Herson CapriCarlos Alberto
Suely FrancoTia Zélia
Bruno BebiannoGarib

