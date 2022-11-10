Not Available

"Minka tells the story of the friendship between two children, Minka and Kany. Minka's father and mother have died. His step-father Karfa is the boss of the village community. Karfa's brother is owner of the source of income in the village, the granite mine, where many adults and children work. Karfa is a callous man who treats Minka badly. The girl Kany can no longer bear seeing Minka treated so badly. She calls on the children of the village to go on hunger strike. Karfa is furious, the terrible consequences are for Minka." - IFFR