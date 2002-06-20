Minority Report

John Anderton is a top "Precrime" cop in the late-21st century, when technology can predict crimes before they're committed. But Anderton becomes the quarry when another investigator targets him for a murder charge. Can Anderton find a glitch in the system and prove his innocence before it's too late?
|Tom Cruise
|Chief John Anderton
|Colin Farrell
|Danny Witwer
|Samantha Morton
|Agatha
|Max von Sydow
|Director Lamar Burgess
|Lois Smith
|Dr. Iris Hineman
|Peter Stormare
|Dr. Solomon Eddie
