Minotauromachy

An imaginary insight into Pablo Picasso's creative mind and painted creatures and characters. We enter in his head and walk with him the intricate maze that was his imagination to find the creatures and stories that populated his psyche and came out when he painted a canvas. His imagination is presented as the myth of the maze and the Minotaur, and some of the characters in the piece are in Picasso's real paintings - his famous dove, the Minotaur, and the ladies of Avignon, among many others.