Miracle at Moreaux

Not Available

Drama - On a December night in 1943, three Jewish children escape from Nazi-occupied France and are given refuge by Sister Gabrielle at a Catholic school in which the gentile students must face their fears about harboring Jews from the Nazis. As the students become acquainted with their Jewish peers, they grow more sympathetic to their situation and eventually go to great lengths -- and take serious risks -- to save the lives of their newfound friends. - Loretta Swit, Geneviève Appleton, Milan Cheylov