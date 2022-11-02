Not Available

Miracle Banana

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sachiko Mishima a young Japanese woman get sent to Haiti as a dispatch member for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. She thinks she is going to the holiday resort of Tahiti by mistaking Tahiti for Haiti). While in Haiti with the help of a Japanese craftsman she learns paper can be made from bananas. She embarks on a mission to create paper for the Haiti residents to help them.

Cast

Sayuri OyamadaSachiko MISHIMA
Kanji Tsuda
Koji Yamamoto
Kazuko Katô
Hatsunori Hasegawa
Kenta Satoi

