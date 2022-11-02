Miracle Banana

Sachiko Mishima a young Japanese woman get sent to Haiti as a dispatch member for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. She thinks she is going to the holiday resort of Tahiti by mistaking Tahiti for Haiti). While in Haiti with the help of a Japanese craftsman she learns paper can be made from bananas. She embarks on a mission to create paper for the Haiti residents to help them.
|Sayuri Oyamada
|Sachiko MISHIMA
|Kanji Tsuda
|Koji Yamamoto
|Kazuko Katô
|Hatsunori Hasegawa
|Kenta Satoi
