Rishi (Ravi Teja) is an inspector in the Intelligence Bureau. His colleagues fondly call him 'Mirapakaay'. The chief of the IB, Narayana Murthy (Nagababu) gets information that Kittu Bhai (Prakash Raj), a mafia don, is trying to spread his tentacles in India and is targeting Delhi first. During the course of the investigation, ACP (Sanjay Swaroop) is killed by Shankar (Kota Srinivasa Rao), a local goon with the help of his son (Supreet). Murthy sends Rishi to Hyderabad and gets him admitted to a college as a Hindi lecturer as part of an undercover operation. Rishi meets Vinamra (Richa Gangopadhyay) at a temple & falls in love at first sight. Incidentally, she studies in the same college and in the same class to which Rishi teaches Hindi. Their love blossoms. At this juncture, Vaishali (Deeksha Seth), daughter of Kittu Bhai, joins the same college. Grabbing the opportunity, the IB chief asks Rishi to extract information about Kittu from Vaishali.