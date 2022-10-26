1956: The shy Jonathan's luck with girls changes when he wins the rebellious Gene as a friend in his last year of high school. Gene is adored by many girls and manages to teach Jonathan a few lessons. Gene himself would rather just be with one girl: his girlfriend Bunny. But since his father is poor, her parents don't accept him.
|Catherine Mary Stewart
|Bunny Miller
|Kelly Preston
|Marilyn McCauley
|Chris Nash
|Gene Harbrough
|D.W. Brown
|Kenny
|Jami Gertz
|Rosalie
|Margaret Blye
|Claire Miller
