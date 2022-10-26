1985

Mischief

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 7th, 1985

Studio

20th Century Fox

1956: The shy Jonathan's luck with girls changes when he wins the rebellious Gene as a friend in his last year of high school. Gene is adored by many girls and manages to teach Jonathan a few lessons. Gene himself would rather just be with one girl: his girlfriend Bunny. But since his father is poor, her parents don't accept him.

Cast

Catherine Mary StewartBunny Miller
Kelly PrestonMarilyn McCauley
Chris NashGene Harbrough
D.W. BrownKenny
Jami GertzRosalie
Margaret BlyeClaire Miller

Images