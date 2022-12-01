Not Available

The Teckademics world domination continues with "Mischief Assault". In this sixth installment of "Mischief", Dado puts aside his turbo M3 for one drift season and takes the wheel of a brand new Cadillac CTS-V. Dustin sets up a free track day at BeaveRun Raceway for Mischief fans and the Mischief Crew trashes the complex. New Mischief Crew vehicles are featured. Pro skater Josh Kalis's wicked 600+hp M5 is also featured. There's a new "Snow" chapter that includes the "World's Slowest Police Chase" and the dogging of a Ferrari 360 Spider before it's sold.