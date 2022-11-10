1985

Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 19th, 1985

Studio

Lucasfilm Ltd.

A fictional account of the life of Japanese author Yukio Mishima told in four parts. The first three parts relate events in three of his novels: The temple of the Golden Pavilion, Kyoko's House, and Ranaway Horses. The last part depicts the events of 25th November 1970.

Cast

Gô RijûMishima, age 18-19 (segment "Flashbacks")
Masato AizawaMishima - age 9-14 (segment "Flashbacks")
Masayuki ShionoyaMorita (segment "November 25, 1970")
Hiroshi MikamiCadet #1 (segment "November 25, 1970")
Junya FukudaCadet #2 (segment "November 25, 1970")
Shigeto TachiharaCadet #3 (segment "November 25, 1970")

