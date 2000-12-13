2000

Miss Congeniality

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Action

Release Date

December 13th, 2000

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

Gracie Hart is a tough-as-nails FBI officer. When her office receives a letter from a terrorist going by the alias "The Citizen", they figure out that he's planning his next act at the Miss America beauty pageant. Because Hart is the only female officer at her office, she's chosen to go undercover as the contestant from New Jersey.

Cast

Sandra BullockGracie Hart
Benjamin BrattEric Matthews
Michael CaineVictor Melling
Candice BergenKathy Morningside
William ShatnerStan Fields
Ernie HudsonHarry McDonald

