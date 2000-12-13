Miss Congeniality

Gracie Hart is a tough-as-nails FBI officer. When her office receives a letter from a terrorist going by the alias "The Citizen", they figure out that he's planning his next act at the Miss America beauty pageant. Because Hart is the only female officer at her office, she's chosen to go undercover as the contestant from New Jersey.
|Sandra Bullock
|Gracie Hart
|Benjamin Bratt
|Eric Matthews
|Michael Caine
|Victor Melling
|Candice Bergen
|Kathy Morningside
|William Shatner
|Stan Fields
|Ernie Hudson
|Harry McDonald
