Miss Pinkerton

Scion of the once-rich Mitchell family, Herbert Wynn is found shot to death. Nurse Adams, bored by hospital routine, is recruited by the police to ferret out clues as she tends to Wynn's elderly aunt Julia. Jokingly given the 'rank' of Miss Pinkerson, after the famous detective agency, Adams probes into the mystery, but not before a second death.
|George Brent
|Police Inspector Patten
|Ruth Hall
|Paula Brent
|John Wray
|Hugo
|Elizabeth Patterson
|Juliet Mitchell
|C. Henry Gordon
|Dr. Stuart
|Holmes Herbert
|Arthur Glenn
View Full Cast >