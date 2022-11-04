1932

Miss Pinkerton

  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 29th, 1932

Studio

First National Pictures

Scion of the once-rich Mitchell family, Herbert Wynn is found shot to death. Nurse Adams, bored by hospital routine, is recruited by the police to ferret out clues as she tends to Wynn's elderly aunt Julia. Jokingly given the 'rank' of Miss Pinkerson, after the famous detective agency, Adams probes into the mystery, but not before a second death.

Cast

George BrentPolice Inspector Patten
Ruth HallPaula Brent
John WrayHugo
Elizabeth PattersonJuliet Mitchell
C. Henry GordonDr. Stuart
Holmes HerbertArthur Glenn

