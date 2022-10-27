Miss Sixty

Not Available

Now that we’re all living longer and “40 is the new 30,” why can’t 60 be the new 40? That’s what Louise and Frans think when they embark on bold new life adventures. Louise is a molecular biologist who decides to make a withdrawal from the sperm bank and have a baby. Meanwhile, gallery owner Frans decides to re-boot his career by finding the hottest new talent on the art scene. While attempting to recapture their lost youth and avoid total ridicule, Louise and Frans accidentally cross paths.