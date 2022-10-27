Not Available

Miss Sixty

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Moneypenny Filmproduktion

Now that we’re all living longer and “40 is the new 30,” why can’t 60 be the new 40? That’s what Louise and Frans think when they embark on bold new life adventures. Louise is a molecular biologist who decides to make a withdrawal from the sperm bank and have a baby. Meanwhile, gallery owner Frans decides to re-boot his career by finding the hottest new talent on the art scene. While attempting to recapture their lost youth and avoid total ridicule, Louise and Frans accidentally cross paths.

Cast

Iris BerbenLuise Jansen
Edgar SelgeFranz Winther
Kirsten BlockMarlies Heffner
Michael GwisdekDieter Düncker
Navíd AkhavanKrankenpfleger
Götz SchubertProf. Bernhard Minsk

