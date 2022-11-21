Not Available

The Associate Pastor of an inner-city church is left behind after the Rapture and struggles to survive the aftermath. LokJaw Music Group proudly presents their 1st feature film entitled “Missed The Calling.” Across the globe, millions of citizens fall prey to an apparent terror plot. Associate Pastor Sean James (Darrell Thomas), Chris “Casper” Anderson (Ben Ancrum) and Jamal James (Dominique Thomas) band together to discover that recent events might not be exactly as they appear. As a new world leader rises to ultimate power, those who’ve come to know the truth about these recent mysterious events find themselves running for their lives. Writer/Director Darrell Thomas weaves an intricate tale based on the biblical account of The Rapture, an event which takes place during the “end times” when God calls His true believers home to heaven in the blink of an eye.