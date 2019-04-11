The charismatic Sir Lionel Frost considers himself to be the world's foremost investigator of myths and monsters. The trouble is none of his small-minded high-society peers seems to recognize this. Sir Lionel's last chance for acceptance by the adventuring elite rests on traveling to America's Pacific Northwest to prove the existence of a legendary creature. A living remnant of Man's primitive ancestry. The Missing Link.
|Zoe Saldana
|Adelina Fortnight (voice)
|Zach Galifianakis
|Mr. Link (voice)
|Stephen Fry
|(voice)
|Emma Thompson
|(voice)
|Timothy Olyphant
|(voice)
|Matt Lucas
|(voice)
View Full Cast >