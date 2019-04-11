2019

Missing Link

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 11th, 2019

Studio

Laika Entertainment

The charismatic Sir Lionel Frost considers himself to be the world's foremost investigator of myths and monsters. The trouble is none of his small-minded high-society peers seems to recognize this. Sir Lionel's last chance for acceptance by the adventuring elite rests on traveling to America's Pacific Northwest to prove the existence of a legendary creature. A living remnant of Man's primitive ancestry. The Missing Link.

Cast

Zoe SaldanaAdelina Fortnight (voice)
Zach GalifianakisMr. Link (voice)
Stephen Fry(voice)
Emma Thompson(voice)
Timothy Olyphant(voice)
Matt Lucas(voice)

