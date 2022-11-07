Missing Pieces

As sole heir to a relative's estate, Wendel is surprised to learn that the only thing he's been left is a riddle. However, he and his musician friend, Lou, are soon thrust into a comic chase, as an assortment of unsavoury characters, underworld figures, and even private investigators, are after them for the inheritance - and they don't know what it is!
|Eric Idle
|Wendel
|Robert Wuhl
|Lou Wimpol
|Bob Gunton
|Mr Gabor
|Lauren Hutton
|Jennifer
|Donald Gibb
|Hurrudnik
|James Hong
|Chang
View Full Cast >