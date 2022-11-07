Not Available

Missing Pieces

  • Comedy

As sole heir to a relative's estate, Wendel is surprised to learn that the only thing he's been left is a riddle. However, he and his musician friend, Lou, are soon thrust into a comic chase, as an assortment of unsavoury characters, underworld figures, and even private investigators, are after them for the inheritance - and they don't know what it is!

Cast

Eric IdleWendel
Robert WuhlLou Wimpol
Bob GuntonMr Gabor
Lauren HuttonJennifer
Donald GibbHurrudnik
James HongChang

