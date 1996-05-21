Mission: Impossible

When Ethan Hunt, the leader of a crack espionage team whose perilous operation has gone awry with no explanation, discovers that a mole has penetrated the CIA, he's surprised to learn that he's the No. 1 suspect. To clear his name, Hunt now must ferret out the real double agent and, in the process, even the score.
|Tom Cruise
|Ethan Hunt
|Jon Voight
|Jim Phelps
|Emmanuelle Béart
|Claire Phelps
|Henry Czerny
|Eugene Kittridge
|Jean Reno
|Franz Krieger
|Ving Rhames
|Luther Stickell
View Full Cast >