2000

Mission: Impossible II

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 23rd, 2000

Studio

Paramount

With computer genius Luther Stickell at his side and a beautiful thief on his mind, agent Ethan Hunt races across Australia and Spain to stop a former IMF agent from unleashing a genetically engineered biological weapon called Chimera. This mission, should Hunt choose to accept it, plunges him into the center of an international crisis of terrifying magnitude.

Cast

Tom CruiseEthan Hunt
Dougray ScottSean Ambrose
Thandie NewtonNyah Nordoff-Hall
Ving RhamesLuther Stickell
Richard RoxburghHugh Stamp
John PolsonBilly Baird

View Full Cast >

Images