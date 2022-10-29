Mission Istaanbul: Darr Ke Aagey Jeet Hai!

Vikas is one of the most promising journalists in the country. Owais Husain who heads a controversial Istanbul based news channel makes him an offer to head the channel for an outrageous salary and other perks. This offer came at a ideal time for him who was undergoing a divorce with his wife Anjali. When he voices his plans to quit he is reminded by Rizwan Khan how others who quit were handled.
|Vivek Oberoi
|Rizwan Khan
|Sunil Shetty
|Owais Hussain
|Nikitin Dheer
|Al Gazini
|Abhishek Bachchan
|Dancer / Singer
|Shriya Saran
|Anjali Sagar
