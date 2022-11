Not Available

The Gejog mythology has been flourished mostly among amongst the Javanese. This myth is believed as the spirit army of Nyai Roro Kidul, searching for tumbal, or victims, to be turned into spirits of the abdi dalem. Dipa, a 10-year-old child who lives in one of the villages in Java, is always overshadowed by the appearance of Gejog itself. Dipa is curious with how the spirit army looks like.