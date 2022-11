Not Available

The film begins with Snub and Fat (yes, that IS the politically incorrect and cruel name given to Snub's partner in this and several other films made for the Weiss Brothers) want to make a few bucks. The film begins with them doing some maintenance sort of work--with Fat on a ladder and Snub sweeping outside. When this doesn't work out, a random stranger just happens to walk up to them and offer them HIS MOTHER'S CAR and asks them to make a delivery.