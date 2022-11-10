Not Available

Miyori's Forest

  • Drama
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nippon Animation

After being deserted by her parents, 11-year old Miyori shuts her heart from the rest of the world and denies any form of human relationships. She was entrusted in the care of her grandmother who lives near a forest. Miyori will take a walk in the forest where she felt a strong sense of loneliness in the forest which seems to have nothing. However, she soon encounters unbelievable things...

Cast

Etsuko IchiharaGranny
Aya TakanashiBokuriko
Hiroyuki AmanoKanoko
Kyôko SasakiKōko-sensei
Midori MatsuoWashirashi (voice)
Yu AoiMiyori

