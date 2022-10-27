Not Available

Mob Handed

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gangster Videos

A beautiful journalist will stop at nothing to get revenge for her daughter's murder. With no help from corrupt cops she decides to take the law into her own hands and joins a vigilante gang of gangsters and football hooligans to track down the sick, sadistic killers and get her justice....

Cast

Christopher EllisonThe Father
Leslie GranthamThe Detective
Lucinda Rhodes-FlahertyLucinda
Adam ManneringThe Photographer
Lysette AnthonyThe Solicitor
Jon CamplingThe Sex Offender

