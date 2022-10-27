Mob Handed

A beautiful journalist will stop at nothing to get revenge for her daughter's murder. With no help from corrupt cops she decides to take the law into her own hands and joins a vigilante gang of gangsters and football hooligans to track down the sick, sadistic killers and get her justice....
|Christopher Ellison
|The Father
|Leslie Grantham
|The Detective
|Lucinda Rhodes-Flaherty
|Lucinda
|Adam Mannering
|The Photographer
|Lysette Anthony
|The Solicitor
|Jon Campling
|The Sex Offender
