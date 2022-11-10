1956

Moby Dick

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 26th, 1956

Studio

Moulin Productions Inc.

In 1841, young Ishmael signs up for service abroad the Pequod, a whaler sailing out of New Bedford. The ship is under the command of Captain Ahab, a strict disciplinarian who exhorts his men to find Moby Dick, the great white whale. Ahab lost his his leg to that creature and is desperate for revenge. As the crew soon learns, he will stop at nothing to gain satisfaction.

Cast

Gregory PeckCaptain Ahab
Richard BasehartIshmael
Leo GennStarbuck
James Robertson JusticeCaptain Boomer
Harry AndrewsStubbs
Bernard MilesThe Manxman

View Full Cast >

Images