Not Available

Kijong-dong, a propaganda village from the 1950s, is situated in one of the world's most inaccessible spots: the Korean demilitarised zone. From South Korea it can only just be seen and looks like a film set. The brightly painted concrete flats are empty shells, the flagpole is one of the tallest in the world and the loudspeakers blast nationalist slogans and songs. Model Village envisages a visit to this forbidden zone.