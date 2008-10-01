Modern Boy

or Modeon boi, Set in 1937 Gyeongseong (old Seoul) when Korea was under Japanese occupation, it follows the story of Lee Hae-myung, a Korean civil servant with an extravagant lifestyle and a dress sense to match. But things change when he falls in love with bar singer Jo Nan-sil, who turns out to be a member of the Korean independence movement.
|Kim Hye-soo
|Jo Nan-sil
|Kim Nam-gil
|Shinsuke
|Kim Jun-bae
|Baek Sang-heo
|Kim Young-jae
|Okai
|Shin Goo
|Lee Hae-myung's father
|Do Ji-won
|Ishida Yoko
