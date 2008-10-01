2008

Modern Boy

  • Drama
  • War
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 1st, 2008

Studio

CJ Entertainment

or Modeon boi, Set in 1937 Gyeongseong (old Seoul) when Korea was under Japanese occupation, it follows the story of Lee Hae-myung, a Korean civil servant with an extravagant lifestyle and a dress sense to match. But things change when he falls in love with bar singer Jo Nan-sil, who turns out to be a member of the Korean independence movement.

Cast

Kim Hye-sooJo Nan-sil
Kim Nam-gilShinsuke
Kim Jun-baeBaek Sang-heo
Kim Young-jaeOkai
Shin GooLee Hae-myung's father
Do Ji-wonIshida Yoko

Images