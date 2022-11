Not Available

Omar lived a life of amusement and wealth throughout his youth years. When he got old and was on the verge of death, the man did not find a family surrounding him. So Omar started looking for a woman with whom he had a relationship during his youth, to satisfy his conscience. For this reason, Omar intends to assign two young men on a special mission, which is to search for a woman, find a child, and leave all his possessions to him, to die in peace.