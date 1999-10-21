Molly McKay is a profoundly autistic twenty-something woman who has lived in an institution from a young age following her parents' death in a car accident. When the institution must close due budget cuts, Molly is left in the charge of her neurotypical, older brother, Buck McKay, an advertising executive and perennial bachelor. Buck allows her to undergo an experimental medical treatment, with unexpectedly drastic results.
|Aaron Eckhart
|Buck McKay
|Jill Hennessy
|Susan Brookes
|Thomas Jane
|Sam
|D.W. Moffett
|Mark Cottrell
|Elizabeth Mitchell
|Beverly Trehare
|Robert Harper
|Dr. Simmons
View Full Cast >