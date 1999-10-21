1999

Molly

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 1999

Studio

Absolute Entertainment (II)

Molly McKay is a profoundly autistic twenty-something woman who has lived in an institution from a young age following her parents' death in a car accident. When the institution must close due budget cuts, Molly is left in the charge of her neurotypical, older brother, Buck McKay, an advertising executive and perennial bachelor. Buck allows her to undergo an experimental medical treatment, with unexpectedly drastic results.

Cast

Aaron EckhartBuck McKay
Jill HennessySusan Brookes
Thomas JaneSam
D.W. MoffettMark Cottrell
Elizabeth MitchellBeverly Trehare
Robert HarperDr. Simmons

View Full Cast >

Images