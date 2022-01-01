Molly Hatchet - Live in Hamburg

Not Available

There is one golden rule to the self-conception of all Southern Rock bands: the absolute truth lies on stage. Independent of the state of mind (or health) of the protagonists, in scorching heat, gusty wind, torrential rain or other climatic imponderabilities – the artists aim to inspire their fans with every show. Alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers, Molly Hatchet are among the bands that have made this philosophy their own, giving it their all, night after night and Live In Hamburg is the living visual testament of such. Filmed at the Hamburg Harley Days, July 24, 2004 before a more than enthusiastic crowd, Molly Hatchet perform a set featuring all of their classics, treating the audience to a dynamic and exhilarating show. Bonus features include interviews, recordings from backstage and the tour bus, plus a chapter entitled Molly Hatchet in their own words.