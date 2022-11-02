Not Available

Molly's Way

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Though she only knows his first name and that he ‘works in coal’, Molly, a young Irish woman, travels to a small Polish town to find the man with whom she had a memorable one-night stand several months before. Armed with nothing more than a postcard and her own tenacity, she sets about finding her past lover, despite her landlord’s admonishments that all the coal mines closed years ago.

Cast

Geno Lechner
Adrianna Biedrzynska
Jan Wieczorkowski
Ireneusz Kozioł
Beata Lehmann
Mirosław Baka

