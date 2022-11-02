Molly's Way

Though she only knows his first name and that he ‘works in coal’, Molly, a young Irish woman, travels to a small Polish town to find the man with whom she had a memorable one-night stand several months before. Armed with nothing more than a postcard and her own tenacity, she sets about finding her past lover, despite her landlord’s admonishments that all the coal mines closed years ago.
|Geno Lechner
|Adrianna Biedrzynska
|Jan Wieczorkowski
|Ireneusz Kozioł
|Beata Lehmann
|Mirosław Baka
