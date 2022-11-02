Not Available

Mom

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

During a time when the city of Los Angeles is terrorized by animal attack style murders, a kindly elderly lady provides a nomad with room and board. It turns out that he is a werewolf and is responsible for the recent killings. He bites the elderly woman, turning her into a hungry werewolf. Now her adult son must try to prevent the both of them from doing any more harm.

Cast

Jeanne BatesEmily Dwyer
Brion JamesNestor Duvalier
Mary Beth McDonoughAlice (as Mary McDonough)
Art EvansLt. Hendrix
Stella StevensBeverly Hills
Claudia ChristianVirginia Monroe

