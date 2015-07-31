2015

Momentum

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 2015

Studio

Thaba Media

Alex, a mysterious thief, is pulled in by her former partner for one last heist. She quickly finds it was never just about the diamonds. A brutal murder sparks a cat and mouse chase between Alex and a master assassin. Now she must uncover the lies behind the heist and discover the secrets behind the men who have made her a target.

Cast

Morgan FreemanSenator
James PurefoyMr. Washington
Jenna SarasJessica
Lee-Anne SummersPenny Fuller
Marian FrizelleParty Guest
Dylan EdyBlack Hat

View Full Cast >

Images