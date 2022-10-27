Momo is a shy and affectionate girl who has found new friends and a house in the middle of some ruins of an old amphitheater. But suddenly, a day, the "Grey Men" burst in the city in order to rob people's time. Momo try to stop them but doesn't know how.
|Diego Abatantuono
|Mastro Hora (voice)
|Giancarlo Giannini
|Capo degli Uomini Grigi (voice)
|Sergio Rubini
|Primo Uomo Grigio (voice)
|Neri Marcorè
|Secondo Uomo Grigio (voice)
|Giulio Renzi-Ricci
|Gigi (voice)
|Gabriele Patriarca
|Bruno (voice)
View Full Cast >