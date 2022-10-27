Not Available

Momo

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Taurus Produktion

Momo is a shy and affectionate girl who has found new friends and a house in the middle of some ruins of an old amphitheater. But suddenly, a day, the "Grey Men" burst in the city in order to rob people's time. Momo try to stop them but doesn't know how.

Cast

Diego AbatantuonoMastro Hora (voice)
Giancarlo GianniniCapo degli Uomini Grigi (voice)
Sergio RubiniPrimo Uomo Grigio (voice)
Neri MarcorèSecondo Uomo Grigio (voice)
Giulio Renzi-RicciGigi (voice)
Gabriele PatriarcaBruno (voice)

