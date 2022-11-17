Not Available

Jem Chase's (Eva Lovia) estranged mother Holly (Sensual Jane) was Monarch's most voluptuous secret agent. Before being killed by villainous Vanessa Warfield (Franceska Jaimes), she was able to transmit her memory to her daughter through the Ramasses device, a device that holds the world's most valuable information. Monarch, a private espionage company, has brought Agent London down to recruit Jem into their agency. There she will undergo extensive training to mold her body and mind into the perfect weapon of seduction against dangerous criminal minds. Her mother's memories will help locate Vanessa's lair, and stop the device from reaching evil hands and prevent world domination!