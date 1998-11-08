1998

Monella

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 8th, 1998

Studio

California Film

The story takes place in northern Italy in the 1950's. Lola and Masetto are about to get married. Masetto wants to keep Lola as a virgin until they are married. But Lola is impatient to remain in chastity until the wedding night. She wants to be sure that Masetto is a good lover, before she commits herself into marriage. She does everything to trick Masetto into breaking the moral tradition.

Cast

Serena GrandiZaira
Patrick MowerAndré
Susanna MartinkováMichelle
Antonio SalinesPepè
Francesca NunziWilma
Laura TrotterCarmelina

View Full Cast >

Images