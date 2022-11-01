Not Available

Mongoland

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pia is coming home for Christmas after traveling in England for about 6 months. She wants to catch up with her boyfriend, Kristoffer, who was supposed to have joined her on the trip, but backed out at the last minute. Finding him, however, is turning out to be quite a task. While searching, she meets several more or less disgruntled and dissatisfied people. And when Santa turns up things start happening...

Cast

Kristoffer JonerKristoffer
Vegar HoelVegar
Marko Iversen KanicMann med balltre
Silje SalomonsenSilje
Kyrre Haugen SydnessKyrre
Pia TjeltaPia

