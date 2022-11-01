Pia is coming home for Christmas after traveling in England for about 6 months. She wants to catch up with her boyfriend, Kristoffer, who was supposed to have joined her on the trip, but backed out at the last minute. Finding him, however, is turning out to be quite a task. While searching, she meets several more or less disgruntled and dissatisfied people. And when Santa turns up things start happening...
|Kristoffer Joner
|Kristoffer
|Vegar Hoel
|Vegar
|Marko Iversen Kanic
|Mann med balltre
|Silje Salomonsen
|Silje
|Kyrre Haugen Sydness
|Kyrre
|Pia Tjelta
|Pia
