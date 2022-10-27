Not Available

Monkey King: Hero Is Back

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hengdian Chinese Film Production Co.

The all-powerful Monkey King once roamed freely between Heaven and Earth, but after angering the Gods, he was imprisoned within an ice cage deep within the mountains. 500 years later, monsters attack a small village and a child flees to the mountains. Unknowingly, the child releases the Monkey King from his curse. With the help and encouragement from this special child, Monkey King saves the village from the evil monsters.

Cast

Zhang LeiMonkey King
Lin ZijieJiang Liuer
Tong ZirongHun Dun
Wu WenlunOld Monk
Liu JiurongPigsy
Wu Di

