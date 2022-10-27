Monkey King: Hero Is Back

The all-powerful Monkey King once roamed freely between Heaven and Earth, but after angering the Gods, he was imprisoned within an ice cage deep within the mountains. 500 years later, monsters attack a small village and a child flees to the mountains. Unknowingly, the child releases the Monkey King from his curse. With the help and encouragement from this special child, Monkey King saves the village from the evil monsters.
|Zhang Lei
|Monkey King
|Lin Zijie
|Jiang Liuer
|Tong Zirong
|Hun Dun
|Wu Wenlun
|Old Monk
|Liu Jiurong
|Pigsy
|Wu Di
