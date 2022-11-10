1947

Monsieur Verdoux

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 10th, 1947

Studio

Charles Chaplin Productions

The film is about an unemployed banker, Henri Verdoux, and his sociopathic methods of attaining income. While being both loyal and competent in his work, Verdoux has been laid-off. To make money for his wife and child, he marries wealthy widows and then murders them. His crime spree eventually works against him when two particular widows break his normal routine.

Cast

Charles ChaplinHenri Verdoux
Mady CorrellMona Verdoux
Allison RoddanPeter Verdoux
Robert LewisMaurice Bottello
Audrey BetzMartha Bottello
Martha RayeAnnabella Bonheur

Images