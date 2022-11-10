Monsieur Verdoux

The film is about an unemployed banker, Henri Verdoux, and his sociopathic methods of attaining income. While being both loyal and competent in his work, Verdoux has been laid-off. To make money for his wife and child, he marries wealthy widows and then murders them. His crime spree eventually works against him when two particular widows break his normal routine.
|Charles Chaplin
|Henri Verdoux
|Mady Correll
|Mona Verdoux
|Allison Roddan
|Peter Verdoux
|Robert Lewis
|Maurice Bottello
|Audrey Betz
|Martha Bottello
|Martha Raye
|Annabella Bonheur
