Monsoon Wedding

From an exciting Indian wedding comes a relationship from two different times not only showing the modern but also the traditional. Different characters and stories interact with each other in director Mira Nair film where he used an Indian-American production to illustrate these themes modern day Indians are very familiar with.
|Lillete Dubey
|Pimmi Verma
|Vijay Raaz
|Parabatlal Kanhaiyalal 'P.K.' Dubey
|Tillotama Shome
|Alice
|Vasundhara Das
|Aditi Verma
|Parvin Dabas
|Hemant Rai
|Sameer Arya
|Vikram Mehta
View Full Cast >