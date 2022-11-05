1965

Monster a-Go Go

  • Science Fiction
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1965

Studio

B.I. & L. Releasing Corp.

The plot concerns an American astronaut, Frank Douglas, who mysteriously disappears from his spacecraft as it parachutes to Earth. The vanished astronaut is apparently replaced by or turned into a large, radioactive, humanoid monster. A team of scientists and military men attempt to capture the monster — and at one point succeed, only to have him escape again. Neither the capture nor the escape are ever shown, simply mentioned by the narrator.

Cast

Henry HiteThe Monster
Peter M. ThompsonDr. Chris Manning
June TravisRuth
Aviva CraneThe Stranded Motorist
Stu TaylorKelly, the trucker
George Perry

View Full Cast >

Images