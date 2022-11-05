Monster a-Go Go

The plot concerns an American astronaut, Frank Douglas, who mysteriously disappears from his spacecraft as it parachutes to Earth. The vanished astronaut is apparently replaced by or turned into a large, radioactive, humanoid monster. A team of scientists and military men attempt to capture the monster — and at one point succeed, only to have him escape again. Neither the capture nor the escape are ever shown, simply mentioned by the narrator.
|Henry Hite
|The Monster
|Peter M. Thompson
|Dr. Chris Manning
|June Travis
|Ruth
|Aviva Crane
|The Stranded Motorist
|Stu Taylor
|Kelly, the trucker
|George Perry
