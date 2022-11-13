Monster High Double Feature - Friday Night Frights - Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love

Not Available

When the boys can't compete n the Skulltimate Roller Maze Championships, Frankie Stein convinces her friends that some "ghoul power" is needed to save the day in the creeptastic, all-new movie, Friday Night Frights. Then, as the epic Sweet 1600th of Draculara approaches, she's got two crush-worthy guys out to steal her heart (literally) before the big even in the new-to-DVD movie Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? Get double the dose of ghoul school with these two fangtastically fabulous adventures tricked-out with skulltastic style and spooktacular laughs!