2005

Monster-in-Law

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Release Date

May 12th, 2005

Studio

Kumar Mobiliengesellschaft mbH & Co. Projekt Nr. 1 KG

Office temp Charlotte Cantilini thinks she's found Mr. Right when she starts dating gorgeous surgeon Dr. Kevin Fields. But there's a problem standing in the way of everlasting bliss: Kevin's overbearing and controlling mother, Viola. Fearing she'll lose her son's affections forever, Viola decides to break up the happy couple by becoming the world's worst mother-in-law.

Cast

Jennifer LopezCharlie Cantillini
Jane FondaViola Fields
Michael VartanKevin Fields
Wanda SykesRuby
Adam ScottRemy
Monet MazurFiona

Images