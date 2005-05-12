Monster-in-Law

Office temp Charlotte Cantilini thinks she's found Mr. Right when she starts dating gorgeous surgeon Dr. Kevin Fields. But there's a problem standing in the way of everlasting bliss: Kevin's overbearing and controlling mother, Viola. Fearing she'll lose her son's affections forever, Viola decides to break up the happy couple by becoming the world's worst mother-in-law.
|Jennifer Lopez
|Charlie Cantillini
|Jane Fonda
|Viola Fields
|Michael Vartan
|Kevin Fields
|Wanda Sykes
|Ruby
|Adam Scott
|Remy
|Monet Mazur
|Fiona
