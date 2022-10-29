Not Available

From Director Andrew Bowser (The Mother of Invention, Jimmy Tupper VS The Goatman of Bowie) comes a comedy short that both pays homage to and satirizes the Zombie genre. In the adventurous tone of 80's favorites like "Monster Squad" and "Weird Science" - "Monster Machine" follows inventor Vincent Dooly and his best friend Terry Futterman as Vincent unveils his latest creation. Will this machine be Vincent's masterpiece? Or will it unleash a dark power that no man can possibly control.